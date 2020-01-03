Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb 2nd-Gen. Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi Tablet (2017)
$560 $950
free shipping

That is $590 under what you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Buy Spry via eBay
  • A 90-day Buy Spry warranty applies
Features
  • in Silver
  • 2732x2048 retina touch display
  • A10X 64-bit chip
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
  • Model: MP6H2LL/A
Comments
