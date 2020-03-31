Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb 2nd Gen Philips Hue Stand Alone Bridge
$30 $60
free shipping

That's half the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Tech-Rabbit via eBay
  • no warranty information is provided
Features
  • It controls up to 50 lights via smartphone app, Alexa or Google Home voice control, or the bridge itself.
