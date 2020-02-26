Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 42 mins ago
Refurb 2nd-Gen Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case
$108 $135
free shipping

That's $62 less than the best price we could find for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
  • The price will drop in-cart.
Features
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Speech-detecting accelerometer
  • Motion-detecting accelerometer
  • Model: MRXJ2AM/A
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
1 comment
dealnabber
Please mention Refurb at the beginning of the title. Otherwise at this price this is just pure clickbait.
15 min ago