Daily Steals · 44 mins ago
Refurb 2nd-Gen Amazon Kindle Fire HD 7" Tablet
$35 $130
free shipping

That's $95 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • Apply coupon code "KDLE" to get this price.
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • 1280x800 HD display
  • stereo speakers w/ Dolby audio
  • dual-band WiFi
  • HD camera
  • microphone
  • Bluetooth
  • Model: B0083PWAPW
  • Code "KDLE"
