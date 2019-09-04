Personalize your DealNews Experience
CPO Outlet via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 14-amp 7.25" Circular Saw for $41.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $35.69. With free shipping, that's $20 below the best price we could find for a new one. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 6.1-amp Variable-Speed Orbital Jigsaw for $48.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $41.64. With free shipping, that's $18 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 7.5-amp 4.5" Angle Grinder for $41.50. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $35.27. That's $5 under the best price we could find for a new one. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for the in-cart price of $292.67 with free shipping. That's a $70 drop since last week and the best price we could find by $106 today. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Milescraft Drillmate Drill Guide for $31.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wen Benchtop Wood Lathe for $159.43. At checkout, the price drops to $154.33. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead Pro Cordless Vacuum in Fuchsia for $119.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $101.99. With free shipping, that's $58 under our July mention in a different color and $168 below the best price we could find for a new V6 Motorhead. (It's also the best price we've seen for the Pro version.) Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the open-box Beats By Dr. Dre Solo3 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Matte Black (pictured) or Gloss Black for $117.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $99.87. With free shipping, that's $60 under our July mention of a factory-sealed unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $60 under the best price we could find for a sealed pair today.) Buy Now
Jabra Company Store via Rakuten offers its Jabra Move Wireless Bluetooth Headset in Red for $29.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's $33 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $37. Buy Now
