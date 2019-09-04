New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb 14A 7.25" Circular Saw w/ Exactline Laser
$36 $42
free shipping

CPO Outlet via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 14-amp 7.25" Circular Saw for $41.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $35.69. With free shipping, that's $20 below the best price we could find for a new one. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now

  • No warranty information is provided.
  • On-board wrench and spindle lock
  • adjustable bevel up to 51°
  • 7.25" 20-tooth carbide tipped blade
  • Exactline laser alighnment system
  • 6-foot cord
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 9/4/2019
