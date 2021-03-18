New
Samsung · 15 mins ago
up to 20% off
free shipping
Save on almost 50 refrigerators with prices from $674. Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung 18-Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone and Ice Maker for $674 ($75 off).
Details
Comments
-
Published 15 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Midea 3.0-cu. ft. Upright Freezer
$225 $250
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $45 from third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- reversible door hinge
- adjustable thermostat
- removable wire shelf
- measures 19.3” x 21.37” x 33.9”
- Model: WHS-109FW1
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
iFilterPro Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter 3-Pack
$30 $60
free shipping
Take half off when you apply coupon code "2QUDWA4R" Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by iFilter via Amazon.
Features
- wide compatibility (see site for full compatibility)
- NSF 42 53 and ANSI 372 certified
- 6-month or 200 gallon lifespan
Sam's Club · 1 wk ago
Thomson 7.5-Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
$200 for members $230
pickup
It's $30 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- This item is available for in-store pickup only.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
Features
- crisper bin easily accessible
- temperature controls
- door storage bins
- spill-proof glass shelves
- Model: TFR725
Samsung · 1 wk ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB Android Tablet (2019)
$110 $150
free shipping
Save $9 over Walmart's price. Buy Now at Samsung
Tips
- It's available in three colors (Black pictured).
Features
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 786513462657
Samsung · 3 wks ago
Samsung 8K TVs
up to $3,000 off
free shipping
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1,999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $2,199.99 ($1300 off).
Samsung · 5 days ago
Samsung POWERbot Smart Robot Vacuum
$219 $249
free shipping
Apply code "POWERVR1AM7040" to get the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Samsung
Tips
- You can get the R7065 model by searching for "VR2AM7065WS/AA" and using coupon code "POWERVR2AM7065".
- Available in Neutral Grey.
Features
- Included Components: Remote
- AAA Batteries
- Docking Station
- Power Source Type: Samsung vacuum
- Model: VR1AM7040WG/AA
- UPC: 887276198965
Samsung · 1 mo ago
Samsung SF354 24" 1080p LED Monitor
$110 $130
free shipping
Save $20 over Staples' price. Buy Now at Samsung
Features
- 178° wide viewing angle
- 60Hz refresh rate
- HDMI input
- Model: LS24F354FHNXZA
- UPC: 887276373348
Sign In or Register