Whirlpool fridges start from $649, LGs from $699, and Samsungs from $799 – many discounts appear in-cart. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the LG 20.2-cu ft Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $699 ($78 off).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
There are 36 free standing mini fridge choices, with prices ranging from $47 to
$296 $282. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Koolatron 6 Cans 12-oz. Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator for $50.19 ($15 off).
It's a savings of $75 off list. Buy Now at Lowe's
- frost-free design
- reversible door design
- built-in or freestanding installation options
- open door alarm
- LED digital control
- Model: HBC54D6AS
Get this price via coupon code "dealnews47"; it's a savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- eco energy-saving mode
- shock-proof design
It's $141 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by F40C4TMP via Amazon.
- extra storage box in lid
- 3-level battery protection
- -7.6℉ to 50℉ temperature range
- 22.4" x 12.6" x 14.37" external dimensions
- Model: A3001-00202
Save up to half off a range of security cameras, speakers, smart watches, hubs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display for $39.99 ($50 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on 50 items from Swann, Google, SimpliSafe, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the 1st-Gen. Google Nest Hub Smart Assistant for $39.99 ($50 off).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on over 50 items from Craftsman, DeWalt, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $189 ($80 off).
Sign In or Register