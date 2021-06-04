Refrigerator Storage Drawer for $10
New
UntilGone · 1 hr ago
Refrigerator Storage Drawer
$9.99 $17
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNEWS43621" to save a total of $7. Buy Now at UntilGone

Features
  • Adjustable width
  • The shelf is dishwasher safe
  • Fits refrigerators with a shelf thickness .5" or thinner (common size)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNEWS43621"
  • Expires 7/4/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Appliances UntilGone
Under $25 Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register