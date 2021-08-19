Refillable Hand Sanitizer Wristband + Refillable Bottle 5-Pack for $7

You'd pay $2 more for a 3-pack of similar items elsewhere – you get five here. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping.
- In several color combinations.
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% natural rubber
- built-in squeegee edge
- telescopic handle extends from 36" to 60"
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
That's about $4 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- cleans coils, fan blades, and reusable air filters
- lemon fragrance
- Model: ACF19
It includes over 200 items, with laundry supplies starting from $4, toilet paper from $5, coffee starting from $10, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $25 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Charmin Ultra Soft Mega 2-Ply Standard Toilet Paper 18-Pack for $22.99 ($7 off).
That's $8 cheaper than we saw it last December, and the lowest price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock, but can still be purchased at this price now.
That's a savings of $96 off list. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
You'd pay at least $12 more elsewhere. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 5MP camera, 720p video
- SmartCase
- USB-C charging cable
That's $9 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping.
- heart rate monitor
- 1.3" touch display
- activity tracker
- stopwatch
- alarm clock
Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" yields free shipping, which makes this the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 20.9” x 17.5” x 13.2"
- 2x Resistance Bands
- 1x Tether Strap
- 2x Stabilizer Legs, Front and Rear
- 2x Leg Pedals
- 2x Arm Pedals
Sign In or Register