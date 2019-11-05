New
Walmart · 51 mins ago
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Christmas Miniatures 36-oz. Bag
$6 $9
pickup at Walmart

That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping for Prime members.
  • Check out more deals and gifts under $25.
Features
  • festive foil wrappers
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Chocolates Walmart Reese's
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register