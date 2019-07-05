New
Rakuten · 39 mins ago
$35 $55
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Reef Fanning Athletic Sandals with Bottle Opener in several colors (Brown pictured) for $40.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $34.84. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $5, although most charge $55 or more. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
- available in most whole sizes 9 to 12
adidas · 6 hrs ago
adidas Men's PureBounce+ Running Shoes
$35 $100
free shipping
adidas offers its adidas Men's Purebounce+ Running Shoes in Black/Silver/Scarlet for $50. Coupon code "SAVE30" cuts the price to $35. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from yesterday and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $14.) Deal ends July 5. Buy Now
- available in sizes 8 to 13
Ends Today
Finish Line · 2 days ago
Finish Line Sale
40% off
Finish Line takes an extra 40% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' apparel and shoes via coupon code "GET40AFF". Shipping adds $7, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Many items also qualify for in-store pickup.) Deal ends July 3. Shop Now
6pm · 2 wks ago
6pm Clearance Sale
At least 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
6pm takes at least 70% off a selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories for its Clearance Sale. Shipping adds $3.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping (as do orders of two items or more). Shop Now
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat
$6 $6
free shipping
That Daily Deal via Rakuten offers the Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat for $6.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $5.52. With free shipping, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
- available in one size fits most
- ships in tan, blue, or gray (chosen at random)
