Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok 20" Work Duffle Bag in Black for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Lagoon for $17.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and $12 less than buying from High Sierra direct. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the Samsonite Sparta 29" Spinner Hardside Luggage in Dark Grey or Cobalt for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Rachael Ray Jumbo ChillOut Thermal Tote in Blue for $10.11 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $11.) Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Amazon offers the Reebok Unisex Aztrek Shoes in several styles (Grey/Sand pictured) from $19.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Shop Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Ridgerider Leather Shoes in White/Collegiate Navy for the in-cart price of $27.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our January mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $11.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $14.39. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $8, although we saw it for a buck less three weeks ago. Buy Now
