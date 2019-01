Reebok via eBay offers two pairs of Reebok Women's Workout Ready Tights in Dark Heather Gray or Black forwith. (Discount applies in cart.) At $12.74 per pair, that's $10 less than what we saw for a similar pair of Reebok women's tights around Black Friday, a savings of $65, and the best price we could find. They're available in select sizes from XS to L.