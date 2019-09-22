Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's half the price we saw in our June mention and the best deal today by $10. Buy Now at Proozy
That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Target offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack in White for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for this amount now by $19. Buy Now at Target
That's tied with last week's mention, up to $30 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That Daily Deal offers this Men's or Women's Vintage Polaroid Logo T-Shirt for $6.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Dual Defense White Crew T-Shirt 12-Pack for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and $15 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied with our July mention and $27 under the lowest price we could find for a similar polo shirt from Reebok direct. Buy Now at Proozy
That's $4 under our March mention, a savings of $22, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
That's tied with our mention of another color from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $25. Buy Now at Proozy
The best price we've seen and the best deal today by $8. Buy Now at Proozy
That's a savings of $45 off list price. Buy Now at Reebok
That's tied with our mention from over two weeks ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 under what Reebok is charging directly. Buy Now at eBay
That's $4 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $39.) Buy Now at eBay
