Proozy offers three Reebok Women's Pique Polo Shirts in several colors (Bimini Blue pictured) for $59.97. (Add three shirts to your cart to see this price.) Coupon code "PZY3FOR16" drops it to $15.99. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $5.33 per shirt, $89 off list, and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw a single shirt for $10 shipped a month ago.) Buy Now