Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Women's PT Prime Run 2.0 Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $28.01. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" drops it to $21.01. With free shipping, that's $9 under our April mention, $32 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's PT Prime Runner FC Shoes in Cobalt for $25.21. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $18.91. With free shipping, that's a buck under our March mention, $36 off, and the lowest price we've seen. They're available in sizes from 9 to 10.5. Buy Now
Reebok offers the Reebok Men's Walk Ultra 6 DMX Max Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $64.97. Coupon code "EXTRA60" cuts it to $25.99. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping (it's free to join.) That's $4 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $16.) Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that price to $22.49. With free shipping, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today by $10.) Buy Now
Reebok offers its Reebok Men's Cloudride DMX 3.0 Shoes in Black or Grey for $74.97. Coupon code "EXTRA60" cuts it to $29.99. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by at least $30. Buy Now
Reebok cuts an extra 60% off a selection of sale shoes and apparel via coupon code "EXTRA60". Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's tied as the best extra %-off sale we've seen from Reebok this year. Shop Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's BMW M Motorsport Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $30 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to 70% off select apparel, shoe, home items, and more as part of its End of Summer Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Nubeestore via eBay offers the Nubee 16 LED Solar Power Motion Sensor Outdoor Waterproof Security Light for $8.40 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Reebok offers its Reebok Unisex Sole Fury R58 Shoes in White/Skull Grey/Guava Punch for $89.97. Coupon code "EXTRA60" cuts it to $35.99. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up). That's $64 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Cloudride DMX 4 Shoes in Cold Grey or Black/White for $32.68. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $24.51. With free shipping, that's $9 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest in-stock price we could find today by $35.) Deal ends July 30. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Work N Cushion 3.0 KC Shoes in Black or White for $30.91. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" drops it to $23.11. With free shipping, that's $12 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $12.) Deal ends July 30. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Aztrek Shoes in several colors (White/Solid Teal/Black pictured) for $34.07. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $25.55. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest in-stock price we could find now by $27.) Deal ends July 30. Buy Now
