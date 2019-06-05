New
$27 $55
free shipping
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Women's Flexagon Force Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $26.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $14. They're available in select sizes from 5.5 to 10. Buy Now
eBay · 1 wk ago
Reebok Men's Ridgerider Trail 4 Shoes
$31 $60
free shipping
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Ridgerider Trail 4 Shoes in Black or Grey for $44.99. In-cart it falls to $31.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes 8 to 13
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Reebok Men's Royal BB4500 HI2 Low-Top Shoes
$27 $65
free shipping
Ruze Shoes via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Royal BB4500 HI2 Low-Top Shoes in Black Alloy for $33.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 8.5 to 14
eBay · 1 wk ago
Reebok Men's Walking Work N Cushion 3.0 Shoes
$23 $60
free shipping
Reebok offers its Reebok Men's Walking Work N Cushion 3.0 Shoes in White/Steel for $32.99. In-cart that price falls to $23.09. With free shipping, that the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw them for a buck less in March. Buy Now
Features
- sizes 10 and 11 only
eBay · 3 wks ago
Reebok Men's Quickburn Training Shoes
$28 $70
free shipping
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Quickburn Training Shoes in several colors (Stark Grey pictured) for $27.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under our mention from a month ago, $42 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 8.5 to 11.5
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Finish Line · 5 days ago
Finish Line End of Season Sale
up to 60% off
$7 shipping
Finish Line takes up to 60% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes during its End of Season Sale. Shipping adds $7, although orders of $30 or more bag free shipping. Save on styles from Nike, Reebok, adidas, Converse, and more. Shop Now
Amazon · 2 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Kohl's · 1 day ago
Columbia Men's Bugaboot III Waterproof Winter Boots
$33 $110
$9 shipping
Kohl's offers the Columbia Men's Bugaboot III Waterproof Boots in Titanium or Cordovan for $33 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $22 under our mention from a month ago (which included a $10 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $28 less than most retailers charge.) They're available at this price in select regular and wide sizes from 7 to 13. (Some size/color options cost more.) Buy Now
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 2 days ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 4 wks ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Reebok Men's Mesh Two-Tone Performance Shorts 2-Pack
$15 $80
free shipping
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Mesh Two-Tone Performance Shorts 2-Pack in several color combinations (Black/Red pictured) for $18.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $15.19. With free shipping
and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find today by $20). Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes M to XXL
eBay · 21 hrs ago
Reebok Men's Ridgerider 4 Shoes
$27 $65
free shipping
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Ridgerider 4 Shoes in White or Black for $37.99. In cart, that drops to $26.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13. They're available in sizes 8 to 13. Buy Now
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Reebok Men's Crewneck T-Shirt 2-Pack
$12 $60
free shipping
Lyons Sporting Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Crewneck T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Navy/Navy pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes S to XXL
eBay · 1 wk ago
Reebok Men's Flashfilm Shoes
$38 $55
free shipping
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flashfilm Shoes in White or Black for $54.99. In-cart it falls to $38.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
