Reebok offers its Reebok Women's Ever Road DMX Walking Shoes in several colors (Spirt White pictured) for. (Click on different colors to see styles at this price.) Sign in to your Reebok account to bag. (Don't have an account? It's free to sign up .) That's $5 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) They're available in sizes 5 to 11. Deal ends January 31.