Reebok offers the Reebok Women's Astroride Edge Running Shoes in Chalk/Black for $39.97. Coupon code "FAM" drops it to. Sign in to your Reebok account to get. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. They're available in select sizes from 7.5 to 10.Prefer another color? They're available in Grey/White forwithvia the above coupon. They're available in select sizes from 5 to 9.