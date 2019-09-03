Personalize your DealNews Experience
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Women's Ardara 2.0 Shoes in several colors (Black/Grey pictured) for $23.33. Add any two to cart to for a final price of $32.66. With free shipping, that's $3 per-pair under our mention from last week and the best per-pair price we could find now by $14. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White/Grey pictured) from $25.46 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw them for $3 less last month. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Women's ZPRINT Work Steel Toe Shoes in Ash Grey/Washed Blue for $19.99. Plus, coupon code "DN1999" bags free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Work N Cushion 3.0 KC Shoes in Black or White for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $7 less last month. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Slice USA Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $28. Buy Now
Frye takes an extra 25% off sale items, already marked up to 75% off, via coupon code "XTRA25" during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Columbia offers the Columbia Men's Vent Cush Flip Sandals in Black or Blue for $17.90. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $14.32. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $16 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas offers its adidas Men's Team Issue Tapered Pants in Black for $19.99. In-cart that drops to $13.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Active Enhanced Baseball Cap in Red or Grey for $6.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok 20" Work Duffle Bag in Black for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price now drops to $15.99 in cart. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Women's Flexagon Energy Shoes in Cool Shadow/Neon Red/White or Black/True Grey/White for $23.32 with free shipping. That's $2 under our May mention, $32 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Print Lux Shoes in Black/Grey for $39.99. In-cart that falls to $31.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $8.) Buy Now
