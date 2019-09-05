Personalize your DealNews Experience
Reebok offers its Reebok Unisex Slice USA Shoes in several colors (White pictured) for $65. Coupon code "SLICE" cuts that price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago, $35 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Women's Ardara 2.0 Shoes in several colors (Black/Grey pictured) for $23.33. Add any two to cart to for a final price of $32.66. With free shipping, that's $3 per-pair under our mention from last week and the best per-pair price we could find now by $14. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Work N Cushion 3.0 KC Shoes in Black or White for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $7 less last month. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Women's Flexagon Energy Shoes in Cool Shadow/Neon Red/White or Black/True Grey/White for $23.32 with free shipping. That's $2 under our May mention, $32 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Print Lux Shoes in Black/Grey for $39.99. In-cart that falls to $31.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $8.) Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes at Amazon Outlet, with prices starting at $6.13. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. Save on Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now
Frye takes an extra 25% off sale items, already marked up to 75% off, via coupon code "XTRA25" during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Columbia offers the Columbia Men's Vent Cush Flip Sandals in Black or Blue for $17.90. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $14.32. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $16 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Active Enhanced Baseball Cap in Red or Grey for $6.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok 20" Work Duffle Bag in Black for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price now drops to $15.99 in cart. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Crush Limits Tank Top in several colors (Grey pictured) for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay takes an extra 20% off select styles with prices starting from $4.79. (Discount applies in-cart.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
