Reebok offers its Reebok Style Active Foundation Backpack in Mineral Mist for $29.97. Coupon code "EXTRA60" cuts it to $11.99. With free shipping for Reebok Unlocked members (it's free to join), that's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
SPD Group via Amazon offers the Venture Pal 40-Liter Packable Hiking Backpack in several colors (A1-Green pictured) for $22.99. Coupon code "CMIA8XGD" drops that to $16.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from April, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Office Depot and OfficeMax offers this Kids' 6-Piece Backpack Set in three styles (Dinosaur pictured) for $10. (Scroll down and select the other styles from the drop-down menu under the price.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.95 shipping charge. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Canvas 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Black for $11.75 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Amazon offers the Tourit Double Deck Insulated Cooler Backpack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $28.99. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Reebok cuts an extra 60% off a selection of sale shoes and apparel via coupon code "EXTRA60". Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's tied as the best extra %-off sale we've seen from Reebok this year. Shop Now
Reebok offers the Reebok Men's Walk Ultra 6 DMX Max Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $64.97. Coupon code "EXTRA60" cuts it to $25.99. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping (it's free to join.) That's $4 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $16.) Buy Now
Reebok offers its Reebok Men's Cloudride DMX 3.0 Shoes in Black or Grey for $74.97. Coupon code "EXTRA60" cuts it to $29.99. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by at least $30. Buy Now
Reebok offers its Reebok Unisex Sole Fury R58 Shoes in White/Skull Grey/Guava Punch for $89.97. Coupon code "EXTRA60" cuts it to $35.99. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up). That's $64 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's PT Prime Runner FC Shoes in Cobalt for $25.21. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $18.91. With free shipping, that's a buck under our March mention, $36 off, and the lowest price we've seen. They're available in sizes from 9 to 10.5. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that price to $22.49. With free shipping, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today by $10.) Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Cloudride DMX 4 Shoes in Cold Grey or Black/White for $32.68. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $24.51. With free shipping, that's $9 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest in-stock price we could find today by $35.) Deal ends July 30. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Work N Cushion 3.0 KC Shoes in Black or White for $30.91. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" drops it to $23.11. With free shipping, that's $12 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $12.) Deal ends July 30. Buy Now
