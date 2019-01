Reebok offers the Reebok Men's Yourflex Train 10 Shoes or Reebok Women's Yourflex Trainette 10 Shoes in several colors (men's Black/Blue/White pictured) for $24.97. Coupon code "SAVEMORE" cuts that to. Withfor account holders (it's free to sign up ), that's $5 under our mention from four days ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find for either gender by at least $11 today.) They're available in select men's sizes 8 to 12.5 and select women's sizes 5 to 10. Deal ends January 31.