Kohl's offers the Columbia Men's Bugaboot III Waterproof Boots in Titanium or Cordovan for $33 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $22 under our mention from a month ago (which included a $10 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $28 less than most retailers charge.) They're available at this price in select regular and wide sizes from 7 to 13. (Some size/color options cost more.) Buy Now