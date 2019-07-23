Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Mesh Workout Shorts and T-Shirt Set in several colors (Grey/Light Blue Heather pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, $2 under our May mention, $48 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes L to XXL
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Crush Limits Tank Top in several colors (Grey pictured) for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Pants in Dark Grey Heather for $17.99. In cart, that drops to $13.49. With free shipping, that's $5 under our January mention, $32 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to 5XLT
Reebok takes 50% off its full-price styles via coupon code "SUMMER" as part of its Summer Cyber Event. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
ZITY via Amazon offers its ZITY Men's Short Sleeve Moisture-Wicking T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.90. Coupon code "NCVBPWJB" cuts the price to $7.95. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last month, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes M to 3XL
Zity via Amazon offers the Zity Men's Polyester Dry Fit Moisture Wicking Short-Sleeve Athletic T-Shirt in several colors (Lime Green pictured) from $15.90. Coupon code "U2WLQIIL" cut the starting price to $9.54. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, at least $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- The coupon code does not apply to multipacks or shorts.
- available in select sizes from S to 3XL
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $47.)
Update: The points offer has expired, but these are still at a great price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 New Core Running Shoes in several colors (Charcoal Grey/Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a price low now by $11.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
Lyons Trading Company via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in many colors (Red pictured) for $15.99. Coupon "APPAREL20" cuts it to $12.79. Plus, you'll bag $1.65 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. (It even beats our mention of two for $24 in June.) Buy Now
- You must be logged in to use the coupon and get the points.
- Available in select sizes from S to XL.
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Seiko Men's Face Japanese Quartz Watch in Silver/Black for $137.25. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $109.80. Plus, you'll bag $6.58 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to use the coupon and get the points.
- quartz movement
- stainless steel case and leather strap
- three sub-dials
- alarm
- water resistance to 330 feet
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Cooling Performance Boxer Briefs 3-Pack in Black or Navy for $29.99. Coupon code "DN10" drops it to $10. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find, excluding the mention below. Buy Now
- Sierra has it for the same price.
- Available in sizes S to XL.
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Navy/White pictured) for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $14. They're available in sizes 7 to 13.
Update: The price has dropped to $28.01. Buy Now
Reebok offers its Reebok Men's Hydrorush II Shoes in several colors (Crushed Cobalt pictured) for $74.97. Coupon code "GETEXTRA" drops that to $37.49. Plus, Reebok account holders bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find in any color today by $43, although we saw these for $10 less in March. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
Reebok offers its Reebok Unisex Aztrek Casual Sneakers in True Grey for $79.97. Coupon code "GETEXTRA" cuts that to $39.99. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping (It's free to join). That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
- available in select men's sizes 3.5 to 7 and women's sizes 5 to 8.5
