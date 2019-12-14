Personalize your DealNews Experience
Similar Reebok shorts go for at least $5 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Reebok
That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Reebok
Most size/style combinations are priced at around $5, which is a savings of $12 off list. Shop Now at Amazon
That's half its original list price and a good price for a pair of men's Champion shorts. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's a $33 savings. Buy Now at Macy's
That's $29 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
It's the strongest sitewide discount of the year from Reebok. Shop Now at Reebok
That's $5 under our mention from two days ago and the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now at Reebok
That's a $25 savings. Buy Now at Reebok
That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Reebok
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
That's a low by $30, as most merchants charge $88 for these shoes. Buy Now at eBay
