Reebok offers its Reebok Men's Speed TR Flexweave Shoes in Vitamin C for $69.97. Coupon code "FAM" cuts that to. Sign in to your Reebok account to bag. (Don't have an account? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen for men's Flexweave shoes. (It's the best deal now by $40.) They're available in select sizes from 7 to 12.5. Deal ends March 21.