Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Reago Pulse Shoes in Crushed Cobalt for $32.68. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" drops that to $24.51. With free shipping, that's $2 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest in-stock price we could find for this color today by at least $15.) Deal ends July 30. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's PT Prime Runner FC Shoes in Cobalt for $25.21. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $18.91. With free shipping, that's a buck under our March mention, $36 off, and the lowest price we've seen. They're available in sizes from 9 to 10.5. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Cloudride DMX 4 Shoes in Cold Grey or Black/White for $32.68. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $24.51. With free shipping, that's $9 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest in-stock price we could find today by $35.) Deal ends July 30. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that price to $22.49. With free shipping, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today by $10.) Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Force 4E Shoes in Alloy/White for $29.72. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $22.29. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for this style and the best price we could find today by $15. (For further comparison, we saw these in regular width for the same price a month ago.) Deal ends July 30. Buy Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Continental 80 Shoes in several colors (Core Black/ Scarlet pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that is $2 under our May mention and is the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's BMW M Motorsport Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $30 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Women's 3-Stripes Bodysuit in Ice Mint or Black for $25. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts it to $18.75. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $26. Deal ends July 30. Buy Now
The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Nubeestore via eBay offers the Nubee 16 LED Solar Power Motion Sensor Outdoor Waterproof Security Light for $8.40 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Aztrek Shoes in several colors (White/Solid Teal/Black pictured) for $34.07. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $25.55. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest in-stock price we could find now by $27.) Deal ends July 30. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Driftium Ride Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Neon Lime pictured) for $32.68. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $24.51. With free shipping, that's $3 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen (It's the best deal now by $16.) They're available in sizes 6.5 to 13. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $16.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17, although we saw it for a buck less in May. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Crush Limits Tank Top in several colors (Grey pictured) for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
