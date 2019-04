Today only, Lyons trading via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Play Dry 1/4-Zip Pullover 2-Pack in several color pairs (Navy/Graphite pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to. Plus, you'll receive $7.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With, and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $4 under the per-pullover price from our mention two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find today by $35. They're available in select sizes S to 3XL.