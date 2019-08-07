- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Proozy via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Play Dry 1/4-Zip Pullover in several colors for $19.99. In-cart that falls to $15.99. With free shipping, that's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $4.) Buy Now
For Greater Rewards members only, Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Arcadia II Rain Jacket in Red Coral for $23.98 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's VS Pace Shoes in Black/White for $25. In-cart, that drops to $20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by around $14. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors (Black/Red/Grey pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "BOXER4" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's a $23 savings, $2 under last week's mention, and the lowest price we've seen for this multi-pack. Buy Now
Reebok offers its Reebok Men's ZigWild TR 5.0 Running Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $90. Coupon code "SCHOOL" drops it to $54. With free shipping, that's $9 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Reebok offers its Reebok Kids' Print Run 3.0 Shoes in Black/Primal Red for $70. Coupon code "SCHOOL" drops it to $35. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's $4 under our January mention, $35 off list, and the lowest in-stock price we could find. Buy Now
