Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Lyons Golf via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Play Dry 1/4 Zip Jacket 2-Pack in several colors (Royal Blue pictured) for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $29.59. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Onyx/Red pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago as $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers the Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Puffer Seamless Parka in several colors (Green pictured) for $39.90 plus $5 for shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $42. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $33.60. With free shipping, that's $91 off list, $6.72 per shirt, and the lowest price we could find. (We last saw it for $4 more two weeks ago but with $9 in Rakuten credit.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Reebok takes an extra 60% off its sale styles via coupon code "EXTRA60". Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best flat discount we've ever seen from the store. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance Base Layer T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $18.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "DN10" to cut that to $10. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere by $16. Buy Now
Reebok offers its Reebok Men's ZigWild TR 5.0 Running Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $90. Coupon code "SCHOOL" drops it to $54. With free shipping, that's $9 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Slice USA Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register