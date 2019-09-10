Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw them for a buck less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Blue Assorted or Black/Gray Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in several colors (Blue/Tropics pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price low by $7, outside of other Jockey storefronts.) Buy Now
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
That's a savings of $51 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Callaway Back Logo Structured Hat in White or Black for $9.99. Plus, coupon code "DN999" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13 outside of other Proozy storefronts. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Active Enhanced Baseball Cap in Red or Grey for $6.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Women's Ardara 2.0 Shoes in several colors (Black/Grey pictured) for $23.33. Add any two to cart to for a final price of $32.66. With free shipping, that's $3 per-pair under our mention from last week and the best per-pair price we could find now by $14. Buy Now
Reebok offers its Reebok Unisex Slice USA Shoes in several colors (White pictured) for $65. Coupon code "SLICE" cuts that price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago, $35 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok 20" Work Duffle Bag in Black for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price now drops to $15.99 in cart. Buy Now
