It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors (Black/Red/Grey pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for this multi-pack. (It's a current low by $5.) Buy Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in Black/Grey or Tropics/Red for $6.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $6.99. Plus, coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's the best-per unit price we've seen for this style — we've previously only seen 2-packs, which were at an all-time low of $16. (It's a current low by $6.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That ties last week's mention (which included a buck in Rakuten credit) and is the lowest price we could find now by $13 (outside of the mention below.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Oakley Men's Crankshaft Sunglasses in Black or White for $59.99 with free shipping. Although they were a buck less last month, it's $20 cheaper than what most stores are charging today. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Piped Polo Shirt in several colors (Rich Blue pictured) for $15.99. Plus, coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $46 off list, $2 under last month's mention (when far fewer sizes/colors were available) and tied as the best price we've seen for this polo. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $16.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17, although we saw it for a buck less in May. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Crush Limits Tank Top in several colors (Grey pictured) for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Navy/White pictured) for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $14. They're available in sizes 7 to 13.
Update: The price has dropped to $28.01. Buy Now
