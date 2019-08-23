Personalize your DealNews Experience
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $14.39. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $8, although we saw it for a buck less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Gold Xiong Padishan via Amazon offers the Maket Men's Breathable Boxer Shorts in White for $8.99. Coupon code "ZHQQXOJD" cuts the price to $4.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Kayano Trainer Shoes in White for $47.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $38.39. Plus, you'll bag $9.50 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $2 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find now by $16. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance Base Layer T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $18.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "DN10" to cut that to $10. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere by $16. Buy Now
Reebok offers its Reebok Men's ZigWild TR 5.0 Running Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $90. Coupon code "SCHOOL" drops it to $54. With free shipping, that's $9 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Slice USA Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
