Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors (Black/Red/Grey pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "BOXER4" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's a $23 savings, $2 under last week's mention, and the lowest price we've seen for this multi-pack. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Cooling Performance Boxer Briefs 3-Pack in Navy or Black for $22.99. Coupon code "DN10" drops it to $10. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $15 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $16.46. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in Black/Grey or Tropics/Red for $6.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That ties last week's mention (which included a buck in Rakuten credit) and is the lowest price we could find now by $13 (outside of the mention below.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's 3-Stripes Heatherblocked Polo in Bright Blue or Tech Ink for $29.99. Coupon code "DN18" cuts it to $18. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's CK Racer Shoes in Thunder Blue for $37.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Oakley Men's Crankshaft Sunglasses in Black or White for $59.99 with free shipping. Although they were a buck less last month, it's $20 cheaper than what most stores are charging today. Buy Now
Reebok offers the Reebok Men's Walk Ultra 6 DMX Max Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $64.97. Coupon code "EXTRA60" cuts it to $25.99. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping (it's free to join.) That's $4 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $16.) Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that price to $22.49. With free shipping, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today by $10.) Buy Now
Reebok offers its Reebok Men's Cloudride DMX 3.0 Shoes in Black or Grey for $74.97. Coupon code "EXTRA60" cuts it to $29.99. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by at least $30. Buy Now
Reebok offers its Reebok Unisex Sole Fury R58 Shoes in White/Skull Grey/Guava Punch for $89.97. Coupon code "EXTRA60" cuts it to $35.99. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up). That's $64 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
