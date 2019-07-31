New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Reebok Men's Flexagon Force 4E Shoes
$22 $65
free shipping

Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Force 4E Shoes in Alloy/White for $29.72. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $22.29. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for this style and the best price we could find today by $15. (For further comparison, we saw these in regular width for the same price a month ago.) Deal ends July 30. Buy Now

Features
  • available in 4E width in sizes from 8.5 to 11
  • Model: FZU48
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUST4KICKS"
  • Expires 7/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes eBay Reebok
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
dino2269
thanks for posting a wide width unfortunately my 10.5 is sold out. I have a pair I feel these and wear them to work and have used them on the treadmill.
34 min ago