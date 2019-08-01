- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that price to $22.49. With free shipping, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today by $10.) Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Navy/White pictured) for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $14. They're available in sizes 7 to 13.
Update: The price has dropped to $28.01. Buy Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's BMW M Motorsport Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $30 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 9-Tier Shoe Storage Cabinet Organizer in several colors (Brown pictured) for $26.99. Coupon code "SHOERACK" cuts that to $15.99. With free shipping, that's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Nubeestore via eBay offers the Nubee 16 LED Solar Power Motion Sensor Outdoor Waterproof Security Light for $8.40 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Black or Maritime/Black for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $23 less than buying from High Sierra direct.
Update: The price has increased to $17.99. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Cotton Polo Shirt in several colors (Merlot pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $4 under our previous mention from last month and the lowest price we could find for a similar Reebok polo elsewhere by $27. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $6.99. Plus, coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's the best-per unit price we've seen for this style — we've previously only seen 2-packs, which were at an all-time low of $16. (It's a current low by $6.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors (Black/Red/Grey pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for this multi-pack. (It's a current low by $5.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $16.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17, although we saw it for a buck less in May. Buy Now
