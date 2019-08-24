Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Compression Tights in Black or Navy for $16.99. Coupon code "DN1699" bags free shipping. That's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance T-Shirt and Mesh Shorts Set in several colors (Black/Grey pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DN1299" bags free shipping. That's $4 under last month's mention, a savings of $48, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Crush Limits Tank Top in several colors (Grey pictured) for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Double Dry Compression T-Shirt in White for $7.50 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Men's Hustle Pants in Grey for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Honour Sexy via Amazon offers the HonourSex Women's Active Skort in several colors (White pictured) for 19.99. Clip the 5% coupon on the page and apply coupon code "508SXHCI" to cut the starting price $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from a week ago, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Women's Wunder Under High-Rise Foil Tights in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $59 off list and the best deal we could find. (For further comparison, it's about the highest discount we see from Lululuemon). Buy Now
Proozy offers two pairs of IZOD Men's Trekker Casual Pants in several colors (Chino pictured) for $55.98. Coupon code "DNBOGO" cuts that to $27.99 (the normal price for one pair). With $5.95 for shipping, that's $111 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Piped Polo Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.98. Apply coupon code "DN1498" to unlock free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention, $47 off list, and the best price we've seen for this polo. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Tessen Sneakers in Grey or Olive for $35.99. Plus, coupon code "PZYSHIP" bags free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price price we could find by $10. They're available in sizes 7 to 11. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Running Shoes for $37.99. Coupon code "DN3799" bags free shipping. That's $2 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by about $11. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $14.39. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $8, although we saw it for a buck less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance Base Layer T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $18.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "DN10" to cut that to $10. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere by $16. Buy Now
Reebok offers its Reebok Men's ZigWild TR 5.0 Running Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $90. Coupon code "SCHOOL" drops it to $54. With free shipping, that's $9 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
