Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Active Tech Jacket in Black/Olive or Black Heather for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to. With, that's tied with our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. It's available in select sizes from M to XXL. Deal ends February 10.Note: The coupon can be applied once per account; you must be logged in to apply it.