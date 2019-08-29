Personalize your DealNews Experience
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Active Enhanced Baseball Cap in Red or Grey for $6.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of men's clearance watches to under $25. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Discounted brands include Casio, Timex, and US Polo Assn. Shop Now
Trusted Connection via Amazon offers the Fightech Dust Mask in several colors from $9.30 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by about $7. Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue or Core Black for the in-cart price of $7 with free shipping. That's $3 under last week's mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $8.) Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo 9 Mesh Running Shoes in Grey for $33. In-cart, that drops to $23.10. With free shipping, that is $7 less than buying direct from the brand, although most stores charge $50 or more. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Reebok Unisex Aztrek Shoes in several styles (Grey/Sand pictured) from $19.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Shop Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Ridgerider Leather Shoes in White/Collegiate Navy for the in-cart price of $27.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our January mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $11.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $14.39. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $8, although we saw it for a buck less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White/Grey pictured) from $25.46 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw them for $3 less last month. Shop Now
