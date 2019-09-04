Personalize your DealNews Experience
Reebok takes 20% off, 30% off orders of $75 or more, or 40% off orders of $150 or more all via coupon code "SAVE" as part of its Labor Day Buy More Save More Sale. Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) Some exclusions may apply. Sale ends September 4. Shop Now
American Eagle Outfitters takes 60% off its men's and women's clearance items. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's the best discount we've seen on clearance items from American Eagle Outfitters this year. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Cole Haan takes up to 50% off select shoes during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Under Armour takes up to 50% off its outlet items during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, coupon code "LABORDAY30" cuts an extra 30% off orders of $150 or more. Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
