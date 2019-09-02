Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the Reebok Girls' Mesh Back Jersey Jacket in several colors for $6.99. Plus, code "DNSALE" scores free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $3. It's available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Active Enhanced Baseball Cap in Red or Grey for $6.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Reebok Unisex Aztrek Shoes in several styles (Grey/Sand pictured) from $19.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Shop Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Ridgerider Leather Shoes in White/Collegiate Navy for the in-cart price of $27.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our January mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $11.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $14.39. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $8, although we saw it for a buck less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Linen Suit Pants in Blue Plaid for $18.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $15.19. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
adidas cuts an extra 30% off sitewide, including sale styles already marked up to 50% off, via coupon code "SPORT30". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's the best extra discount we've seen this year. Shop Now
Prooy takes up to 90% off select items as part of its Warehouse Sale. Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Dry Stretch Tech Vest in Black for $14.99. Coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's half the price other stores charge at a $15 low. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Solid Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $16.99. Plus, coupon code "DN1699" unlocks free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Proozy offers the BG Men's T-Shirt and Printed Shorts in several colors (Racing Red/Marine Blue pictured) for $14.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" unlocks free shipping. That's $21 under the lowest price we could find for the shirt and shorts purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White/Grey pictured) from $25.46 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw them for $3 less last month. Shop Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok 20" Work Duffle Bag in Black for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price now drops to $15.99 in cart. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Work N Cushion 3.0 KC Shoes in Black or White for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $7 less last month. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Slice USA Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $28. Buy Now
