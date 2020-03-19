Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save at least half off these backpacks; plus, score free shipping (It normally adds $5.95). Buy Now at Proozy
Most of the discounts are on shoes, but there's also a large selection of activewear starting at $14. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at REI
Save on a selection of backpacks from brands like The North Face, Dakine, Marmot, and more. Shop Now at REI
That's $52 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at REI
Save on a variety of styles for men and women with prices starting at $68.50 after additional discount. Shop Now at Proozy
That's a $21 savings and the best price we could find. It's also a very strong price for Calvin Klein men's briefs. Buy Now at Proozy
That's $60 off list, the lowest price we could find, and a very strong price for a name brand jacket of this style. Buy Now at Proozy
That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
That's within a buck of the best price we've seen and a low today by $5. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Reebok
That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at eBay
