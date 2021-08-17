Redington Path II Fly Fishing Rod Kit for $118
New
eBay · 54 mins ago
Redington Path II Fly Fishing Rod Kit
$118 $260
free shipping

Cabela's charges $200. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by spreetail on eBay.
Features
  • Made from graphite
  • Comes with rod, reel, fly line, and cordura rod tube
  • Half-wells handle with a wood reel seat
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Sports & Fitness eBay Redington
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register