Fanatical offers Steam downloads of the Redemption Bundle for Windows for $3.99. That's at least $83 less than you'd pay for these games separately elsewhere. Plus, you'll bag a 10% off coupon for your next Fanatical purchase. Buy Now
Epic Games Store offers Moonlighter and This War of Mine for PC for free. Those are the lowest prices we could find by $8 and $5 respectively. Whether it's an action rogue-like RPG, a depressingly dark survival game, or a happy wallet, this week's offering checks all of those boxes. Shop Now
Newegg offers Steam downloads of Prey for Windows for $5.99. Coupon code "PCDDSUMMBT" cuts that to $5.33. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by a buck.) Buy Now
Newegg offers downloads of Fallout 4 for Windows for $7.49. Coupon code "PCDDSUMMBT" cuts that price to $6.67. That's the lowest price we've seen for this game and low today by about a buck. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Dafengea via Amazon offers its Dafengea Men's Quick Dry Hiking Pants in several colors (A Armygreen pictured) for $31.99. Coupon code "XJWDJEDM" cuts the price to $12.80. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
