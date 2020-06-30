Samsung partners up with Redbox to deliver a free on demand movie rental ($5.99 value) to save you from sticky floors, overpriced popcorn, and what feels like Chun Li kicks to the back of your seat. Enjoy titles including Sonic The Hedgehog (the cursed nightmare fuel was transferred from the old Sonic design to the Cats movie), Dolittle, Fantasy Island, Jurassic World, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- Applicable to rentals of $5.99 or less.
- Login or create a Samsung account to redeem your code by June 30, code expires July 15.
Expires 6/30/2020
Published 52 min ago
Get your whetstones and sit down for an evening of dark mystery and cutting humor. (See what we did there?) Shop Now at Amazon
- included with your Prime membership
- stars Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Christopher Plummer
Miss theme parks? Get a sense of the experience, and look forward to the next time with these incredible official virtual tour videos. Shop Now at YouTube
Titles include March of the Penguins, Stand and Deliver, The English Patient, and more. Shop Now at Vudu
Since the usual subscription charge is $6.99 a month, that's a savings of $84 over a year. Shop Now at Amazon
- It requires that you use a Fire TV or Fire Tablet.
- Full episodes
- Step by step tutorials
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
As a thank you, Samsung is extending their employee discount to all first responders and healthcare professionals. They are also giving access to free phone repairs for Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- You must accept the terms and conditions and supply your email address.
Save on packages including refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and gas or electric ranges, with prices starting at $2,300 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Shipping availability may vary based on ZIP.
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1 HDMI input
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: LC27F398FWNXZA
