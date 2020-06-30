New
Samsung · 50 mins ago
Redbox On Demand Movie Rental from Samsung
free

Samsung partners up with Redbox to deliver a free on demand movie rental ($5.99 value) to save you from sticky floors, overpriced popcorn, and what feels like Chun Li kicks to the back of your seat. Enjoy titles including Sonic The Hedgehog (the cursed nightmare fuel was transferred from the old Sonic design to the Cats movie), Dolittle, Fantasy Island, Jurassic World, and more. Shop Now at Samsung

Features
  • Applicable to rentals of $5.99 or less.
  • Login or create a Samsung account to redeem your code by June 30, code expires July 15.
  • Expires 6/30/2020
