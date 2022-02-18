That's a cost of just $2.50 per month. Buy Now at eBay
- Available for GSMT phones.
- Sold by Redpocketstore via eBay.
Enjoy 1 year of HBO Max included with AT&T's best plans and packages. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- It will automatically renew after 12 months at then-prevailing rate (currently $14.99/mo.) unless you change or cancel.
- 13,000+ hours of hits from HBO, DC, Adult Swim, TCM, Cartoon Network, Studio Ghibli, and so many more
- exclusive streaming access to the biggest Warner Bros. movies of 2022
- personalized streaming for up to 5 profiles
As part of the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal government benefit program, qualifying households can receive 100% free mobile service from Boost Mobile.
Eligible households can choose between a 7GB Phone Plan (which includes Unlimited Talk & Text + 7GB of 4G/5G Data) or a 7GB Mobile Broadband Plan (for hotspot devices). Each is a $30 monthly savings.
- The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more. You may be eligible for the ACP based on your income and/or enrollment in other government assistance programs. Click here for more information.
- The Affordable Connectivity Program is not exclusive to Boost Mobile, and there are other participating wireless and/or broadband providers. However, ACP eligible services by participating providers may vary as it has a maximum discount of up to $30 per month (or up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands).
- Boost Mobile plans require use of a mobile device or WiFi hotspot device compatible with T-Mobile network. Devices are not included with the program and must be purchased separately. Upon conclusion of this government-funded program, customers will be subject to the Boost Mobile plan's regular rates, terms, and conditions. Additional terms may apply.
Stream Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for 1-year absolutely free with select Unlimited plans. Shop Now at Verizon
- It will automatically renew after 12 months at then-prevailing rate (currently $7.99/mo.) unless you change or cancel.
- thousands of shows and movies with Hulu
- stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+
- Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more on Disney+
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
That's $7 under last month's mention and the best price we've ever seen! Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cell-traders via eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA00475-US
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
