1 hr ago
Red Pocket 30-Day Unlimited Talk & Text + 8GB LTE (Unlimited 2G) Data Prepaid Plan
$19/month
free shipping

Red Pocket offers a new plan to face the ongoing situation with the key element of unlimited talk for keeping up with those you may be separated from right now. Buy Now

Features
  • It comes with a free SIM activation kit, which ships for free.
  • 8 GB of 4G LTE data per month
  • free international calls to over 70 countries
  • Keep your number and phone
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
1 comment
macmanjimmy69
WARNING ! STAY AWAY FROM THIS COMPANY !

This Company is owned by FreedomPOP a company with a horrible reputation with the Better Business Bureau...

with at&t (GSM Network Option) on iOS the use a "Configuration Profile" instead of traditional APN Setting, which causes numerous Text issues, ie not able to sent Group Messages, Picture messages and numerous Internet issues... Just like FreedomPOP uses and same issues FreedomPOP have.

Lots of headaches with this company and found going to the source at&t had very good deals comparable with RedPocket Wireless with a direct network connection... Great Prepay deals now with at&t...
20 min ago