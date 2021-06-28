Red Pocket 1-Year Unlimited + 3GB Monthly Data Prepaid Plan with SIM Card for $165

That's $140 under what you'd pay at Red Pocket direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Red Pocket via eBay.
Save on a variety of multipacks and single cables in a plethora of lengths and colors all with prices starting from $5.49. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the AmazonBasics Double Nylon Braided Lightning to USB-A Cable in Dark Grey for $5.49 ($9 off).
That's matches our mention from Prime day at $130 under list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot! via Amazon.
- DC outlet (12V)
- AC outlet
- USB power delivery port
- 2 USB-A charging ports
- recharges via USB-C, AC, or solar
- Model: A1702
At 31% off, it's the lowest price we found by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- 2-in-1 portable battery and dual-port wall charger
- PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies
- 2-foot micro USB cable
- foldable plug
- travel pouch
- Model: A1621
Clip the $400 off on page coupon and apply code "4RZBTOHJ" to save $780. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ALLPOWERSDirect via Amazon.
- Takes up to 2 weeks to arrive.
- 4 AC outlets
- 2 Type-C ports
- 4 USB ports
- car socket
- LCD display
- 2,000W
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by PUMA via eBay
- available in Olive/Black
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
It's a savings of $255 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bullion.exchanges via eBay.
- tamper-proof NFC microchip
