Walmart · 44 mins ago
Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4
$25 $60
pickup at Walmart

It's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $5. Buy Now at Walmart

garrettkclement
This should say that Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox One is also $25 at Walmart.
28 min ago